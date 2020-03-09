This Week In Games: Will Of The Nioh

Image: Supplied

We're starting to get into the business end of gaming's first quarter. The new Ori finally drops this week, there's the Nioh sequel, and Cooking Mama is back to take on the world of Instagram.

State of Decay 2 is getting a Steam launch this week, and Path of Exile's Delirium expansion is out as well. As for Switch fans, there's what looks like the saddest RPG ever about a small kitten trying to survive, and the utterly gorgeous puzzler Inbento about making bento boxes for your cat partner/friend/housecat-mate.

Here's the lineup:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps | PC, Xbox

Nioh 2 | PS4

My Hero Ones Justice 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Cooking Mama: Cookstar | Switch

Path of Exile: Delirium | PC

State of Decay 2: Juggernaught Edition | PC (Steam)

A Street Cat's Tale | Switch

Overpass | Switch

Inbento | Switch

Hidden Through Time | Switch

Alder's Blood | Switch

Neon City Riders | Switch

Brotherhood United | Switch

Mystic Vale | Switch

Syder Reloaded | Switch

Langrisser I and II | PC

Horizon's Gate | PC

The Escaper | PC

Ritual Crown of Horns | Xbox

Mecho Tales | Xbox

Definitely plenty to get stuck into this week. What will you spend your time on?