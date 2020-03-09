This Week In Games: Will Of The Nioh

We're starting to get into the business end of gaming's first quarter. The new Ori finally drops this week, there's the Nioh sequel, and Cooking Mama is back to take on the world of Instagram.
State of Decay 2 is getting a Steam launch this week, and Path of Exile's Delirium expansion is out as well. As for Switch fans, there's what looks like the saddest RPG ever about a small kitten trying to survive, and the utterly gorgeous puzzler Inbento about making bento boxes for your cat partner/friend/housecat-mate.
Here's the lineup:
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps | PC, Xbox
- Nioh 2 | PS4
- My Hero Ones Justice 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
- Cooking Mama: Cookstar | Switch
- Path of Exile: Delirium | PC
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaught Edition | PC (Steam)
- A Street Cat's Tale | Switch
- Overpass | Switch
- Inbento | Switch
- Hidden Through Time | Switch
- Alder's Blood | Switch
- Neon City Riders | Switch
- Brotherhood United | Switch
- Mystic Vale | Switch
- Syder Reloaded | Switch
- Langrisser I and II | PC
- Horizon's Gate | PC
- The Escaper | PC
- Ritual Crown of Horns | Xbox
- Mecho Tales | Xbox
Definitely plenty to get stuck into this week. What will you spend your time on?
Definitely looking forward to Nioh 2.