Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Resident Evil 3 In Australia

Internal EB Games Note Pledges To Pay Staff If Shut Down, But Can't Promise For How Long

How Cory In The House DS Went From Bad, Forgotten Game To Hilarious Meme

TK427, At His Post

Vaik Nay is a freelance artist based in Switzerland.

You can see more of Vaik’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

asus au bugs feature monitors

Gamer Discovers Dead Bug In Monitor, Goes Through Hell To Get It Fixed

Picture this. You're looking forward to your favourite release of the year, a new DOOM. And you've got a fancy $1000 monitor to play it on. There's just one small problem. One day, you wake up and discover a bug has somehow carked it in your screen. No problem: the monitor's well under warranty. So everything should be OK, right?
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles