Screenshot: Nintendo, Game Impress Watch

Today in Kagawa, Japan, the local government passed a rule about underage gaming: For those under 18 years old, gaming is limited to sixty minutes a day. Minors can play for 90 minutes on holidays. The government cannot legally enforce this ruling but is asking parents to. 

