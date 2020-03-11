True Horror Is Playing Jenga With Long Fingers

The rules of Jenga in the real world are pretty simply. You take the block, and if the tower falls down, you lose. Jenga would be a lot more interesting/horrific, though, if every time you successfully pulled a block out, your fingers got longer.
Thanks to the wonders of VR, here’s how that would look.
It's VR Jenga but your fingers get longer after every move.
You in? pic.twitter.com/hM9mnfNPJx
— Daniel Beauchamp (@pushmatrix) March 10, 2020
I was in. Until that last shot.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink