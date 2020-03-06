TurboGrafx-16 Mini Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Federal Inquiry Calls For Restrictions On Loot Boxes

Screenshot: Konami

The TurboGrafx-16 and PC Engine Minis were scheduled for release on March 19. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the miniature consoles will be delayed.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini is packed with nearly 50 games, including Dracula X, Bonk’s Revenge, Gradius and more. 

Konami announced that the coronavirus outbreak has interrupted production in China, which in turn has resulted in the suspension of shipments. There is currently no ETA for when production and shipments will resume. Below is Konami’s statement:

Regarding the TurboGrafx-16 mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all TurboGrafx-16 mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice.

We deeply apologise to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation. We are investing all of our efforts to deliver the TurboGrafx-16 mini as soon as possible, and will provide further details on the deliver [SIC] timing once confirmed.

The delay also impacts the PC Engine Core Grafx mini slated for Europe and the PC Engine mini bound for Japan. 

