Get Doom Eternal And Animal Crossing: New Horizons For $49 [Updated]

All The Announcements From Today's Nintendo Indie Direct

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

Two Of The Most Beautiful Mobile Games Are Free To Help Your Self-Isolation

Developers and companies are reaching out in all sorts of ways to help people in self-isolation and quarantine, but the makers of Alto's Odyssey and Alto's Adventure have done everyone a solid.

The developers of the vivid snowboarding adventures Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey have announced both games will be free "for the next week" for anyone isolated or forcing themselves into isolation.

"We hope Alto and the gang can bring a little calm into your homes during these difficult times," the developers wrote.

It's worth noting because the Alto games are titles people should have played anyway. Alto's Adventure took a spin on the endless runner format and freed it from a lot of the monotony and dross that plagued those games: microtransactions, uninspired vistas, pop-ups for cosmetic garbage and unnecessary complexity.

One finger tap handled all your jumping, while holding the button down took care of flips. It was beautiful, with a relaxing soundtrack, and elegant from the first jump to the last.

Odyssey added more obstacles and hazards, like vines that snapped if you rode them for too long, hot air balloons for extra verticality, more chill soundtracks and beautiful transitions.

The Alto games were excellent and generally always on sale. Now, they're free for a week. You should absolutely play them when you get the chance, especially if you're in need of some light escapism.

Alto's Adventure Rescues The Endless Runner From Mediocrity

Years of iteration and mainstream popularity have taken their toll on the endless runner genre, rendering it tired and worn despite its young age. Endless snowboarder Alto's Adventure defies that notion, stripping away layers of gaudy mobile paint to rediscover the genre's elegant core.

Read more

Alto's Odyssey Is A Sequel That Was Worth Waiting For

The long-awaited sequel to Snowman's wonderful endless snowboarding game is finally here. While Alto's Odyssey swaps the snow-capped mountains of Alto's Adventure for sandy deserts and jungle temples, it's still incredibly chill.

Read more

Comments

  • lockrobster @lockrobster

    Odyssey is great. Went back and tried Adventure and it felt very unpolished in comparison. Definitely give Odyssey a go though

    0
  • Mad Danny @mad_danny

    FYI Ironhide are doing similar with Kingdom Rush Frontiers and Origins if anyone wants some solid TD games – I find it's sometimes another good genre to sort of zone out and relax (at least at lower difficulty levels)

    0
    • sielinth @sielinth

      thank you!

      I've brought the game like twice already (mobile / PC)... never can justifying buying the HD version for my Ipad lol

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au doom feature

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person. This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.
au carmack id-software quake-2 tribute-thursday

The Quake 2 Campaign Was Seriously Underrated

The absence of a proper single-player campaign, if not a story, in Star Wars: Battlefront was making me nostalgic. After all, the Star Wars shooter games had great single-player levels -- and arguably decent stories, too. So I decided to return to something that was even more classic than the Star Wars games -- and had a single-player campaign that was just as much fun to run through.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles