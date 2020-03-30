Uno, You're Looking Different

This minimal and very striking Uno redesign has been done by Brazilian designer Warleson Oliveira, and while it looks like the kind of thing that’ll be sold for $US100 ($162) at a select few stores around the world, Mattel is actually going to be giving this thing a widespread and affordable release.
With an all-black card design and smaller iconography, it’s probably not as easy to play as the original, but it sure does look nice.
It’ll be selling for $US10 ($16) at loads of international retailers in the coming months (or...who knows, really, given how things are right now).
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink