Every Big Game Coming Out In March

Image: Nintendo

March is a big month for games. Whether you're travelling to the depths of hell or a peaceful island getaway, there's plenty of excitement in store. Check out all the major releases coming your way.

Animal Crossing and Doom Eternal are the heavy hitters this month, with dual releases on March 20 — but there's plenty of other goodies, too. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon gets a brand new look on Switch this month, and there's even a new Cooking Mama on the horizon. Plus, more Persona, Nioh and more.

Here's every big release that's coming.

March 3

The Division 2: Warlords Of New York DLC | PC, PS4, Xbox

March 6

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX | Switch

March 10

Langrisser I and II | PC

March 11

Ori and the Will of the Wisps | PC, Xbox

March 13

Nioh 2 | PS4

My Hero Ones Justice 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Cooking Mama: Cookstar | Switch

March 17

MLB The Show 20 | PS4

March 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch

Doom Eternal | PC, PS4, Xbox (Switch release TBC 2020.)

Doom 64 | Switch

Langrisser I and II | PS4, Switch

March 24

Half-Life: Alyx | PCVR

March 26

Control: The Foundation DLC | PC, PS4, Xbox

March 27

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Gigantosaurus The Game | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

La-Mulana 1 & 2 | Switch

March 31

Persona 5 Royal | PS4

Long live the month of Isabelle and Doomguy. What will you be picking up?