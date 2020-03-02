Every Big Game Coming Out In March

5 Whiskies To Get Started With

Why Japan Is So Strict About Drugs

Every Big Game Coming Out In March

march game releasesImage: Nintendo

March is a big month for games. Whether you're travelling to the depths of hell or a peaceful island getaway, there's plenty of excitement in store. Check out all the major releases coming your way.

Animal Crossing and Doom Eternal are the heavy hitters this month, with dual releases on March 20 — but there's plenty of other goodies, too. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon gets a brand new look on Switch this month, and there's even a new Cooking Mama on the horizon. Plus, more Persona, Nioh and more.

Here's every big release that's coming.

March 3

The Division 2: Warlords Of New York DLC | PC, PS4, Xbox

March 6

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX | Switch

March 10

Langrisser I and II | PC

March 11

Ori and the Will of the Wisps | PC, Xbox

March 13

Nioh 2 | PS4

My Hero Ones Justice 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Cooking Mama: Cookstar | Switch

March 17

MLB The Show 20 | PS4

March 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch

Doom Eternal | PC, PS4, Xbox (Switch release TBC 2020.)

Doom 64 | Switch

Langrisser I and II | PS4, Switch

March 24

Half-Life: Alyx | PCVR

March 26

Control: The Foundation DLC | PC, PS4, Xbox

March 27

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Gigantosaurus The Game | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

La-Mulana 1 & 2 | Switch

March 31

Persona 5 Royal | PS4

Long live the month of Isabelle and Doomguy. What will you be picking up?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

90s au feature humongous-entertainment nostalgia zoombinis

All The PC Games You've Forgotten From Your Childhood

The late 90s and early 2000s were a great time for PC games. With widespread adoption and the new affordability of home computers, games were able to reach mainstream audiences for the first time. It led to an 'edutainment' renaissance, and saw games entering school classrooms for the first time. From Bugdom to The Magic School Bus, we're taking a look back at all the games that shaped our childhoods.
culture-smash feature japan

Why Japan Is So Strict About Drugs

If you’re in Japan, keep this mantra in mind: never do drugs in this country. Ever.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles