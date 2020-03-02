Every Big Game Coming Out In March

March is a big month for games. Whether you're travelling to the depths of hell or a peaceful island getaway, there's plenty of excitement in store. Check out all the major releases coming your way.
Animal Crossing and Doom Eternal are the heavy hitters this month, with dual releases on March 20 — but there's plenty of other goodies, too. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon gets a brand new look on Switch this month, and there's even a new Cooking Mama on the horizon. Plus, more Persona, Nioh and more.
Here's every big release that's coming.
March 3
The Division 2: Warlords Of New York DLC | PC, PS4, Xbox
March 6
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX | Switch
March 10
Langrisser I and II | PC
March 11
Ori and the Will of the Wisps | PC, Xbox
March 13
Nioh 2 | PS4
My Hero Ones Justice 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
Cooking Mama: Cookstar | Switch
March 17
MLB The Show 20 | PS4
March 20
Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch
Doom Eternal | PC, PS4, Xbox (Switch release TBC 2020.)
Doom 64 | Switch
Langrisser I and II | PS4, Switch
March 24
Half-Life: Alyx | PCVR
March 26
Control: The Foundation DLC | PC, PS4, Xbox
March 27
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
Gigantosaurus The Game | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
La-Mulana 1 & 2 | Switch
March 31
Persona 5 Royal | PS4
Long live the month of Isabelle and Doomguy. What will you be picking up?
Doomguy and Isabelle on March 20th#DoomEternal #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons
— Pepper????️ (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@PepperTroopa) February 21, 2020
