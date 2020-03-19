We're Liveblogging The Independent Games Festival Awards

IGF Awards 2019 (Photo: Official GDC Flickr)
This week’s GDC may have been cancelled, but the conference has still been streaming talks online. I’m home; maybe you’re home? Let’s watch tonight’s Independent Games Festival Awards and Game Developers Choice Awards together!
OK, so the liveblog is just me, Riley. But I’m fun, I promise! The show starts at 8pm ET over on GDC’s Twitch channel.
