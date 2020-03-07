What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Federal Inquiry Calls For Restrictions On Loot Boxes

The Longing (Screenshot: Steam)

The weekend is for making waffles for dinner, watching the new season of Ugly Delicious, and pretending the world isn’t quite so intense for a while. Maybe some video games will find their way in there too.

I’ve been playing The Longing, a partially idle game where your character has to waste 400 days inside a cave. While I’ve found some actions that speed up time a bit, the game involves a lot of real-time waiting that’s unexpectedly peaceful. I’ll have more thoughts next week, but if you want to check The Longing out for yourself, time progresses while it’s minimized or turned off, so you might as well get started if you want to see the end with me, uh, next year?

What about you? What are you playing?

Senate Estimates Committee Breaks Down Over Anime Waifus

A Senate Estimates committee broke down this week over the appropriateness of anime figurines in the workplace. The committee gathered to discuss the private figure collection of Fair Work Commission deputy president Gerard Boyce, which was removed from his office following complaints they were inappropriate.
How To Play Long Video Games When You Have No Time

For a lot of gamers with demanding jobs, marriages and/or families, the excitement of reading good reviews for games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is tempered by the sinking realisation that they’ll never have time to play them. How do you make time for a 60+ hour game when you have a busy life?

