What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The Longing (Screenshot: Steam)

The weekend is for making waffles for dinner, watching the new season of Ugly Delicious, and pretending the world isn’t quite so intense for a while. Maybe some video games will find their way in there too.

I’ve been playing The Longing, a partially idle game where your character has to waste 400 days inside a cave. While I’ve found some actions that speed up time a bit, the game involves a lot of real-time waiting that’s unexpectedly peaceful. I’ll have more thoughts next week, but if you want to check The Longing out for yourself, time progresses while it’s minimized or turned off, so you might as well get started if you want to see the end with me, uh, next year?

What about you? What are you playing?