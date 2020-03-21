What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: Nintendo)

The weekend is for trying to calm down, take stock, and press onward. It’s also for totally ignoring my feelings by playing video games.

I’ve never played an Animal Crossing game before, but our EIC Stephen told me about the series so eloquently a few weeks ago that I’m totally sold on New Horizons. I don’t know if it’ll be my speed, but it will be nice to be playing the same game as everyone else for a while.

What about you? What are you playing?