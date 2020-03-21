All The New Anime On Netflix In April

How Breath Of The Wild Helped Me Love Food Again

Panzer Corps 2: The Kotaku Review

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: Nintendo)

The weekend is for trying to calm down, take stock, and press onward. It’s also for totally ignoring my feelings by playing video games.

I’ve never played an Animal Crossing game before, but our EIC Stephen told me about the series so eloquently a few weeks ago that I’m totally sold on New Horizons. I don’t know if it’ll be my speed, but it will be nice to be playing the same game as everyone else for a while.

What about you? What are you playing?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate editors-picks feature nintendo-switch switch the-bests

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.
au doom feature

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person. This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles