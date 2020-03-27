It's probably more "what are you playing now, tomorrow, Sunday, and next week". Which is really just more time to spend with video games.

I've been working my way through Control again to play with the Foundation DLC, which went live this week. It's been a blast playing Control again, but I've been messing around with the new DLSS implementation in the game as well, which is a nice improvement from the original. (You notice it mostly on Jesse Faden's hair, especially in cut scenes.)

Beyond Control, there'll be a ton of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in my home, as well as a bunch of benchmarks running while I work my way through various tests for next week. Plus, it's a good time to just keep cleaning the house and doing basic chores.

What are you playing this weekend?