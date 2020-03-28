Gamer Discovers Dead Bug In Monitor, Goes Through Hell To Get It Fixed

Everything JB Hi-Fi Is Doing To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

The Best Cosplay From AnimeFest Sydney

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Screenshot: Epic

The weekend is for...staying inside, I guess. At least there’s lots of video games!

I’ve been really lax on keeping up with my Fortnite challenges, and I still really want that Meowscles skin. (Remember that? That feels like 100 years ago.) Some friends have been trying to get me to play Monster Hunter: World with them, so maybe I’ll bite the bullet on that too.

What about you? What are you playing?

(By the way, in the future, we’ll combine our Friday “How’s It Going?” thread with “What Are You Playing?” so we don’t ask you too many questions in a day!)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au what-are-you-playing-this-weekend

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It's probably more "what are you playing now, tomorrow, Sunday, and next week". Which is really just more time to spend with video games.
dd dungeons-dragons tabletop

How To Choose Your D&D Character Class

"What Dungeons and Dragons class should I play?" is the kind of question you could answer with a cursory quiz, but that would be a mistake. You owe it to yourself - and to your D&D dungeon master - to think holistically about character class, maybe the most important choice you'll make in a D&D game.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles