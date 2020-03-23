You Can Poop In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing has always let you sit on its decorative toilets, but in New Horizons they’ve suddenly become a more practical consideration. Because you can poop on them.

If you just sit on a toilet, under regular circumstances, it’s the same as it’s always been. You sit there, you’re sitting on a toilet, and even though there’s a flush noise when you get off it may as well be a park bench or office chair for all it does.

In New Horizons, though, players are starting to discover you can actually take a poop. But only sometimes.

Provided you’ve eaten some fruit and are currently enjoying the effects of the fruit buff, if you sit on a toilet you’ll poop the fruit back out.

I MADE POOP IN ANIMAL CROSSING pic.twitter.com/lVEl7ZLTzQ — Sn0wdN (@sn0wdn009) March 22, 2020

Please enjoy the rest of your day.

How To Get Iron Nuggets In Animal Crossing: New Horizons Iron nuggets are worth their weight in gold in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You need 30 nuggets to open Timmy and Tommy's corner shop on day two, and they're also the only way to strengthen your tools. But iron nuggets can be hard to find, and the game doesn't tell you exactly where to look, either. Here's how you can get iron nuggets in the game. Read more