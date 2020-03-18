You Will Break A Lot Of Noses In Fights In Tight Spaces

The Best Co-op Games For Chilling With Friends

Screenshot: Mode 7

A new indie game looks to take action movie brawls and gamify the hell out of them. The result looks like a lot of broken bones.

From the indie studio Ground Shatter and makers of Frozen Synapse Mode 7, Fights In Tight Spaces is a fighting game where all of your moves are performed by playing certain cards. Combat takes place in confined spaces laid out on a grid that also give it hints of tactical games like XCOM.

Gif: Mode 7

While the silhouetted art style and carnage is reminiscent of Superhot, the way each room appears to be laid out like a puzzle reminds me a bit of Into the Breach as well.

Here’s the full trailer:

Deck-building games are all the rage right now and most of them, like Slay the Spire and SteamWorld Quest, have all used card mechanics to deliver unique spins on their respective genres. Hopefully Fights In Tight Spaces does too.

It’s due out later this year on PC.

