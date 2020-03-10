Our Favourite Animal Crossing Villagers

Poor Breath Of The Wild Guardian Didn't Deserve This

You'd think you would have seen all the crazy ways people have ruined guardians in Breath of the Wild. You haven't.

Master_t0rch has posted a cracking video on the official Breath of the Wild subreddit, showcasing what might be the most extra way to get rid of a guardian. Instead of deflecting their shots and beating the Guardian the old-fashioned way, Master_t0rch effectively launched the Guardian into space.

It's all doable because of an oversight from the Nintendo developers. It works like this: when the game goes into bullet time, time is slowed down to a fraction of its normal speed. But not everything is slowed. You can aim at normal speed, and one of the things that functions normally - but wasn't supposed to - is the Cryonis pillars.

So the end result for this poor Guardian, chilling out, doing nothing special with their day? They get launched a million miles into the sky, only to cop a headshot.

HOLY CRAP I DID IT. Guardian Snipe 2.0. Featuring: Ancient Arrow, Headshot. from r/Breath_of_the_Wild

Poor Guardian.

They didn't deserve this.

But also, Breath of the Wild is still the best. Can you just imagine what people are going to do with the sequel after years of breaking the original?

Breath Of The Wild Is Still The Best

If only all games let you break things as beautifully as Zelda.

