Rode's NT-USB Mini Is A Great Little Microphone With One Catch

Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons In Australia

Here's What's Inside The Xbox Series X

Zelda Glitch Grants Unlimited Korok Seeds

This isn’t the first time Zelda fans have found a way to get hold of easy Korok seeds, but it’s certainly the easiest.

Where previous exploits have needed quite a bit of timing and skill, this one only needs you to get to the top of the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab and inch your way close to the point where you’d get the prompt to press “A”, back away quickly so that the prompt disappears, but then press “A” anyway.

If you do it correctly the camera will cut to a couple of janky angles before granting you a Korok seed. And when it finally cuts back, you’ll still be on the roof and the prompt will return, letting you do it over and over and over again.

Here’s a vid from Gaming Reinvented showing how exactly to pull it off:

It’s boring work, but it’s honest work. Actually it’s not even that honest, so at least it’s easy?

Comments

  • agentofevil @agentofevil

    I tried to watch the video. Couldn’t stand that guys voice. Good find but

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au carmack id-software quake-2 tribute-thursday

The Quake 2 Campaign Was Seriously Underrated

The absence of a proper single-player campaign, if not a story, in Star Wars: Battlefront was making me nostalgic. After all, the Star Wars shooter games had great single-player levels -- and arguably decent stories, too. So I decided to return to something that was even more classic than the Star Wars games -- and had a single-player campaign that was just as much fun to run through.
breath-of-the-wild editors-picks legend-of-zelda zelda

The Worst Mission In The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

After dozens of wonderful hours playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, I finally came across a bad mission. It's bad enough to serve as a point of reference for just how good the rest of the game is. It sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise beautifully manicured hand.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles