100 Japanese Households Are Getting Super Famicoms So Their Kids Will Stay Home

Because a state of emergency has been declared in Japan over the pandemic, kids are out of school. Yet, when I look out my window here in Osaka, I see gobs of them milling about in the street and the parks, playing with each other. I think they should stay home! So does the Japan Retro Game Association.

In order to encourage children to stay home, the group is giving away one hundred Super Famicoms. To apply, you just need to live in a household with a child under sixteen years old and be able to cover the postage fees. For more, check the organisation’s official site.

The group will even include classic games that should help keep youngsters indoors.

The association points out that the consoles might be aged with sunspots, but the machines work and have been cleaned.

I think this is excellent and wonderful. Bravo and many thanks to the Japan Retro Game Association.

Please give Super Famicoms to all the children in my neighbourhood so they stay the hell at home.