Indie Developers Are Keeping The PlayStation Vita Alive

All The Bugs And Fish Leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons In April

Steam's Weekend Deals Feature Some Must-Have Indies

100 Japanese Households Are Getting Super Famicoms So Their Kids Will Stay Home

Photo: Japan Retro Game Association

Because a state of emergency has been declared in Japan over the pandemic, kids are out of school. Yet, when I look out my window here in Osaka, I see gobs of them milling about in the street and the parks, playing with each other. I think they should stay home! So does the Japan Retro Game Association.

In order to encourage children to stay home, the group is giving away one hundred Super Famicoms. To apply, you just need to live in a household with a child under sixteen years old and be able to cover the postage fees. For more, check the organisation’s official site.

The group will even include classic games that should help keep youngsters indoors.

Photo: Japan Retro Game Association

The association points out that the consoles might be aged with sunspots, but the machines work and have been cleaned.

Photo: Japan Retro Game Association
Photo: Japan Retro Game Association

I think this is excellent and wonderful. Bravo and many thanks to the Japan Retro Game Association.

Photo: Japan Retro Game Association

Please give Super Famicoms to all the children in my neighbourhood so they stay the hell at home.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.
feature mario-kart tag-nintendo pecking-order thebests

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

For almost thirty years we’ve been driving like maniacs, questioning the meaning of fairness and ending friendships in Nintendo’s Mario Kart series. So why not end a few more by trying to rank these games from worst to best.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles