2K's Latest Humble Bundle Is Legit Bonkers

Humble and 2K Games are coming in clutch to spice up your isolation life. The newly announced 2K Game Together Bundle is a whopping deal, and includes blockbusters from across 2K's line-up like BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, NBA 2K20 and WWE 2K20 for an absolute steal.
As usual, proceeds from this Humble Bundle will go towards charity — this bundle supports the International Medical Corps, a nonprofit aid organisation currently tackling the coronavirus crisis.
Here's what you get in the bundle:
$1.50 Tier
- The Darkness II
- Sid Meier's Pirates!
- Carnival Games VR
- Spec Ops: The Line
$18.09 Tier
- The Golf Club™ 2019 featuring PGA TOUR
- BioShock: The Collection
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III: Complete
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
$33 Tier
- NBA 2K20
- WWE 2K20
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition
- Borderlands GOTY Enhanced
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
All codes provided are redeemable via Steam.
There's some heavy hitters on this line-up, with the BioShock and Borderlands collections being particular highlights. The Darkness II is also a great game that this author believes is severely underrated.
You can purchase 2K's Game Together Bundle from the Humble store.
