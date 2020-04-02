2K's Latest Humble Bundle Is Legit Bonkers

Image: 2K Games/Gearbox Software

Humble and 2K Games are coming in clutch to spice up your isolation life. The newly announced 2K Game Together Bundle is a whopping deal, and includes blockbusters from across 2K's line-up like BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, NBA 2K20 and WWE 2K20 for an absolute steal.

As usual, proceeds from this Humble Bundle will go towards charity — this bundle supports the International Medical Corps, a nonprofit aid organisation currently tackling the coronavirus crisis.

Here's what you get in the bundle:

$1.50 Tier

The Darkness II

Sid Meier's Pirates!

Carnival Games VR

Spec Ops: The Line

$18.09 Tier

The Golf Club™ 2019 featuring PGA TOUR

BioShock: The Collection

Sid Meier's Civilization® III: Complete

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

$33 Tier

NBA 2K20

WWE 2K20

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition

Borderlands GOTY Enhanced

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

All codes provided are redeemable via Steam.

There's some heavy hitters on this line-up, with the BioShock and Borderlands collections being particular highlights. The Darkness II is also a great game that this author believes is severely underrated.

You can purchase 2K's Game Together Bundle from the Humble store.

