$300 Controller For Hatsune Miku Project Diva On Nintendo Switch And PS4

Image: Sega

Hatsune Miku is no stranger to big, expensive controllers. The latest Hatsune Miku games are no exception. 

Peripheral-maker Hori is releasing a dedicated controller for the Switch game Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega 39 as well as one for the PS4 game Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX.

Both are priced at 34,980 yen plus tax ($US323 ($508)). Famitsu reports that pre-orders start in Japan today. No word about an international release. 

In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s impressions of the Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega 39’s demo. 

