A Literal Game Of Thrones Begins In This First Look At Crunchyroll's New Original Series

Image: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll’s original animation slate is giving us some interesting-sounding new series, but its recently debuted opener of the line, Tower of God, already has us even more intrigued to see what’s to come. You can get a brief taste of what makes this battle-packed fantasy adventure so appealing in this clip—which, uh, whips. Literally!

Based on the Webtoon of the same name written and drawn by Lee Jong-hui, Tower of God follows Bam, a young man who’s spent his life in the shadow of a mysterious tower. But when his closest friend vanishes into it seemingly never to return, Bam finds himself venturing inside too—only to discover the construct is floor after floor of gruelling challenges he must overcome if he’s ever to find his friend again.

In the clip from this week’s fourth episode, Bam and his new allies Khun and Rak look on into one of these bonus challenges: the Crown game. Take the throne, win the game. Easy, right? Well, not if its current owner Anaak—and her magical sword—has anything to say about it.

You know what they say: when you play the Game of Thrones, you bring an ever-changing sword that can transform into anything you want or you die, there is no middle ground. That’s absolutely how that quote goes, I’m sure of it.

Tower of God is available on Crunchyroll.

