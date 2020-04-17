A New Firefly Graphic Novel Will Explore The Life, Death, And Afterlife Of Wash

Press Sneak Out

Curse that dino’s sudden but inevitable betrayal. (Image: Miguel Mercado, Boom Studios)

The pilot of the good ship Serenity will soar like a leaf on the wind once more.

Boom Studio’s collection of Firefly comics and graphic novels has revitalised the ‘verse in the best way, breathing new life into the crew of the Serenity and the wild space-west they roam. But we can now exclusively reveal its latest entry will delve into the life and times of one Hoban Washburne, as played by Alan Tudyk in the series and film.

Oh, and also his death. Because it’s literally set during that heartbreaking moment in Serenity we’re somehow still not over.

Penned by Ethan Young, and with art by Jorge Corona, Firefly: Watch How I Soar will see Wash, speared by a Reaver Harpoon and bleeding out, flashback to key moments in his life that ultimately lead him to meeting Zoe, joining the Serenity and Captain Mal’s crew and living the high life of a hotshot pilot in stories previously unknown to Firefly fans.

The full, suitably shiny cover for Watch How I Soar. (Image: Miguel Mercado, Boom Studios)

But while Watch How I Soar will delve into Wash’s past, it’ll also delve into his...future? Cryptically, Boom is teasing that the graphic novel culminates with the reveal that “Wash will reach out to connect with a surprising someone he never thought possible...proving that some bonds transcend this mortal coil.”

Who could be there to guide Wash as he passes on into the ‘verse? We’ll have to wait a while to find out: Firefly: Watch How I Soar will release this November.

