A Very Silly Flowchart For Picking Your Next D&D Race

What We Remake

The Moment When Final Fantasy 7 Remake Truly Comes Alive

Illustration: Wizards of the Coast

Old habits die hard. That still doesn’t mean you should play a half-elf every single time you play Dungeons & Dragons. It’s times like these that we need people like Redditor Domogrue to expand our horizons.

“Stayed up until 3am making my definitive ‘What Race Should I Play’ flowchart,” wrote Domogrue very early this morning. It’s a very silly flowchart that, regrettably, has informed me that I should play a boring human. Harumph.

Wizards Of The Coast Is Releasing Free Dungeons & Dragons Resources To Get You Through The Quarantine

Games are a powerful escape and coping tool for many of us amidst the ongoing pandemic. With digital tools allowing people to play tabletop and board games online, it's become a great way to spend time indoors with those you love, whether you're together or not. Now, Wizards of the Coast is making that play a little bit easier.

Tips For Playing Dungeons & Dragons When You Have Social Anxiety

Dungeons &amp; Dragons may have dungeons and dragons, but its real secret sauce is other people. Dungeon masters and party members make campaigns fun and unpredictable, forcing players into high-stakes games of dice-fuelled improv. What do you do, though, when you want to get in on the action, but you also have a bad, dumb brain that shrieks like a frightened mouse any time it enters an unfamiliar situation involving other people?

It Is Surprisingly Hard To Create An Incompetent Arse-Clown In Dungeons & Dragons

The great escapist fantasy of Dungeons &amp; Dragons is that you are not a salaryperson shovelling handfuls of gummy bears into your mouth and rolling 20-sided dice. Rather, you are a singularly important hero with a singular capacity to disarm some impending plot bomb. It's a time-tried formula, one that basically spawned an entire industry (see: role-playing games) — but let's take a pause on that and consider a less-trodden way to play Dungeons &amp; Dragons: being an incompetent dimwit.

  • jengaship @jengaship

    It's missing a question right at the start of it all. "Do you want to attempt a Scottish accent?" Yes? -> Dwarf.

    • drumrbaxj @drumrbaxj

      My Dwarf Barb/Druid is Australian as fuck.
      I love Urser.

  • nobully @nobully

    if i'm just going around in some kind of 14 sided circle laughing my ass off am i doing it wrong?

