A Very Silly Flowchart For Picking Your Next D&D Race

Old habits die hard. That still doesn’t mean you should play a half-elf every single time you play Dungeons & Dragons. It’s times like these that we need people like Redditor Domogrue to expand our horizons.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

“Stayed up until 3am making my definitive ‘What Race Should I Play’ flowchart,” wrote Domogrue very early this morning. It’s a very silly flowchart that, regrettably, has informed me that I should play a boring human. Harumph.

Let us know what you got in the comments. (via Reddit)

