Animal Crossing Is Bigger Than Mario And Zelda

AMD Introduces New Ryzen 3 Chips For Gamers On A Budget

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

With Live Sport Cancelled, The AFL Heads To Twitch

Zak Jones ready for action. (Image: Supplied)

In the absence of live sport, gaming has become a unique avenue for athletes to connect with their audiences and show off their skills. The AFL has become the latest sport to throw its hat into the livestreaming ring with the AFL Gamers Network set for launch this week. Players from a number of teams including Collingwood and St. Kilda will show off their skills in games including Fortnite, Call of Duty and FIFA.

The AFL Gamers Network will stream live on Twitch from April 23 and feature competitions between a number of AFL stars. More than 50 have already signed up for the show. So far announced for the Network are Collingwood's Jamie Elliott, Melbourne's Jack Viney and St. Kilda recruit Zak Jones. They'll kick off the first broadcast this week.

"I’ve been a fan of gaming since I was about six years old playing Super Nintendo... it’s a bit of a release for me," Elliott said in a press release provided to Kotaku Australia. "I’m excited to join the AFL Gamers Network because it’s an opportunity to play games with other players and start some rivalries."

In the absence of football, Jones said gaming was a great way to start some epic battles off the field. "We’re pretty competitive people and it’ll be exciting to see how much we rage and how competitive we really get," he said.

The AFL Gamers Network was created to keep fans engaged and excited about sports while the coronavirus epidemic continues. When it's safe for sport to finally resume, we can all look forward to seeing the rivalries that play out on the Network reach our football stadiums.

To check out the AFL Gamers Network, head to its Twitch channel. The first session begins at 6pm AEST on Thursday April 23.

And Here's AFL Players Doing Fortnite Dances

Perhaps the best part of this video is how little apparent instruction the players needed. It's not uncommon for footballers and professional athletes to get into games on their time off. Mark Hunt's a massive Counter-Strike fan; Gordon Hayward loves his League of Legends. And of late, Fortnite has been the game of choice.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

achievements cd-projekt-red kotakucore open-world player-stories rpg the-witcher the-witcher-3

What Someone Who Spent 1800 Hours In The Witcher 3 Actually Did

The Witcher 3 is a sprawling single-player RPG with so much to do it can be overwhelming. The game world is huge. Points of interest litter the map. Dialogue trees mean you can play through pivotal scenes in different ways. I can think of far worse games to be stuck on a desert island with for the rest of my life. Still, I can't imagine spending over 1800 hours in the game like Bruno Printz-Påhlson has.
grand-theft-auto gta-reporter

Ranking The Grand Theft Auto Games, From Worst To Best

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has been around for nearly two decades, and the series includes over a dozen titles. Some GTA games are excellent, others...not so much. Let's take a moment to rank every GTA game, from worst to best.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles