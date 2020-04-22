AMD Introduces New Ryzen 3 Chips For Gamers On A Budget

Image: AMD

AMD has today announced their latest line-up of desktop processors — the new Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 33000X. For gamers on a budget, these could be the processors that you're waiting for.

The new Ryzen processors feature AMD's 'Zen 2' core architecture which features multi-threading for simultaenous processes. They will release alongside the new AMD B550 chipset, set to be including in select motherboards from June. Both processes offer four cores and eight threads to speed up computing tasks.

For comparison, the press release provided to Kotaku Australia stated that the new Ryzen 3 3100 offered up to 20 per cent more gaming performance than its nearest competitors, which were identified as the Ryzen 3 2300X and Core i3-9100.

Ryzen 3 3300X Specs

Cores/Threads : 4C/8T

: 4C/8T TDP (Watts) : 65

: 65 Boost/Base Frequency (GHz) : 3.9/3.6

: 3.9/3.6 Total Cache (MB) : 18

: 18 Platform: AM4

Ryzen 3 3100 Specs

Cores/Threads : 4C/8T

: 4C/8T TDP (Watts) : 65

: 65 Boost/Base Frequency (GHz) : 4.3/3.8

: 4.3/3.8 Total Cache (MB) : 18

: 18 Platform: AM4

While Australian pricing was not provided in the initial press release, the Ryzen 3 3100 will be available for $US99 ($160) and the Ryzen 3 3300X for $US120 ($190), so we can expect similar pricing when the processors launch worldwide beginning May 21. The B550 chipset, which supports the Ryzen 3000 series of processors will be available in select motherboards starting June 16.

The pricing here is fairly competitive, making the processors appealing to any gamer looking for a cheaper PC build. In the press release, AMD affirmed a commitment to its mainstream gaming customers — and while it's this group that the chips will be most suited for, they also have wider appeal for anyone looking to build a more affordable PC.

While pre-orders are not currently available, it's likely these processors will be available from your local electronics retailer. Keep an eye on stores like Mwave and Amazon for more information and look out for their release in mid-May.