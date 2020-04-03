An Aussie Studio Is Basically Making Their Own Breath Of The Wild

It's been a while since we've heard from 5 Lives Studios, the Queenslanders behind the excellent spiritual successor to Syndicate, Satellite Reign. They've been working on a new project for a while, and this morning it was finally announced. It's called Windbound, but what you really need to know is that it's basically an Australian Breath of the Wild.

The basic principle of the game is that you're stuck on a shipwrecked island, left to your own devices to explore, hunt, craft and survive. The way items appear in the world is so Breath of the Wild - the characteristic poof and the explosions are so Nintendo-inspired it's impossible not to draw the comparison.

The look, sound and charm is there too. The main tool at your disposal is a craft which you can use to travel from one island to the next, navigating the windy waters along the way.

You start the game with no food, materials or weapons, much like the opening of Breath of the Wild. Along the way, you'll run into strong winds, deadly sea creatures, a giant frog that looks like they spit poison, and other beasts many, many times larger than the tiny Kara.

Four official screeners are available on the main site, so here's a good idea of what it'll look like in full flight.

The game will launch on August 28 across PC, Switch and Xbox One. Chances are we'll hear plenty about this game closer to launch too, since it's a local developer with a major local publisher. I'll keep you posted as we get more details.