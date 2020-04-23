And Now, Pokémon Themed Lingerie

Peach John, the lingerie brand which previously released Sailor Moon and One Piece themed underwear, will be selling Pocket Monster lingerie starting next month in Japan.
As noted on IT Media, the Pokémon Girls line features iconic characters like Eevee and Pikachu embroidered into the garments and sleepwear. It’s all rather tasteful.
The Pokémon lingerie goes on sale from May 7 in Japan.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink