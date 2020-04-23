And Now, Pokémon Themed Lingerie

Image: All images: Peach John/Pokemon Company

Peach John, the lingerie brand which previously released Sailor Moon and One Piece themed underwear, will be selling Pocket Monster lingerie starting next month in Japan.

As noted on IT Media, the Pokémon Girls line features iconic characters like Eevee and Pikachu embroidered into the garments and sleepwear. It’s all rather tasteful.

The Pokémon lingerie goes on sale from May 7 in Japan.