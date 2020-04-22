Animal Crossing Fans Improve Classic Album Covers With K.K. Slider

Crafting a memorable album cover is a nearly unfathomable art. An artist must catch the zeitgeist with their bare hands and run it through a prism that spits out something equal parts strange, broadly appealing, and impossible to look away from. Weirdly, though, very few of these so-called “geniuses” add cartoon dogs to their masterpieces. Thank goodness Animal Crossing fans are here to show them the error of their ways.
In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can purchase a series of records by K.K. Slider and his various bands. Each has its own cover, with many prominently featuring the greatest dog musician of our times. Naturally, this has inspired Animal Crossing fans across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, who’ve taken to redrawing the covers of real albums with K.K.’s pug-gorgeous mug front and centre. Here are some highlights:
Did the thing where you take one of your favorite albums and turn it into KK Slider's. Gotta say it was pretty cool. • • • • • #kkslider #patd #kk #animalcrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #panicatthedisco #twtltrtd #acnh #acnhfanart #animalcrossingkk #drawing #art #illustartion
ok goodnight lmao #kkslider pic.twitter.com/ByTph2y3CA
— DevilBombers @ NIER ???? (@DevilBombers) April 21, 2020
The Red by KK Velvet #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #kkslider pic.twitter.com/fZmTzc3S5U
— Prince ???? (@crown_prinxe) April 21, 2020
wrestle with jimmy! ...ʲᶦᵐᵐʸᵎ #kkslider pic.twitter.com/DoMbq3sRK9
— Chelsea (@cheltron3030) April 21, 2020
hi i wanted to jump on the kk album cover bandwagon too <3 #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/q9qrpabaig
— frobby baby ( COMMISSIONS OPEN!!! ) (@hebitonetsu) April 20, 2020
My take on the K.K. Slider album redraw, and arguably one of the greatest heavy metal albums of all time ????????#animalcrossing #acnh #kkslider #kkslideralbumredraw #ironmaiden pic.twitter.com/zJxl31dw19
— Jacob Bachmann (@SpaghettiPirate) April 21, 2020
K. K. Slider, the only dog that matters.
Lo de Totakeke en covers de album. #kkslider #animalcrossing #acnh pic.twitter.com/BolWjlmves
— j (@awkwardjota) April 21, 2020
decided to do the k.k. album this and uhhhh yea this is how it turned out :P #KKSlider #ACNH #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/rQQRox4U2e
— ????✨minibaby✨???? (@minisushicat) April 20, 2020
this is what i have to offer to the kk slider album trend ???????? #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/8QxSu1iOST
— angel!!???? TMA S5... (@adriabun) April 19, 2020
kk album sales soar during christmas#acnh #AnimalCrossing #kkslider pic.twitter.com/mr085PIpZw
— yuu ???? @ac (@ko_yuue) April 21, 2020
kk slider album cover #acnh
¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/vM2Ea6btFi
— Steve Kim (@Fobwashed) April 21, 2020
The Electric Slider
hope im not too late to the party #acnh pic.twitter.com/Uw9JMEiw6Y
— stella :: closed commissions (@zytomega) April 21, 2020
KK @Thundercat ???????????? (would love to hear a kk slider version of this album tbh) #acnh #AnimalCrossing #kkslider pic.twitter.com/yXknPsht9Y
— ✨Jesenia ????????????????????✨ (@notjambalaya) April 21, 2020
K.K. Slider album redraw #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/cpj4rsxb6j
— kin (@selgrais) April 21, 2020
So.. I did the #kkslider album redraw challenge, I'd like to introduce.. Mariya Slider#ACNH #animalcrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/KpkemvNIRW
— ???????????????????????? | Commissions open!! (@_tammytams_) April 21, 2020
ive never played animal crossing but i like album covers
so im taking a jab at this hahahha pic.twitter.com/2a2pW8U8v5
— SONA /Aaryn (@mmediocreman) April 21, 2020
I heart this KK Slider album redraw trend & wanted to get involved - KK Nevermind. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/cogsPymjkq
— SpiderKnife // Røb ???????? (@SpiderKnife) April 21, 2020
i wanted to partake in this K.K. Slider album redraw thing. am i too late? was this already done? #animalcrossing #kkslider pic.twitter.com/hU5XxSCl85
— ????amythist forever???? (@Itswormbaby) April 21, 2020
My take on the KK Slider album redraw, Rust in Peace!#AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/rkP5jubSMT
— justyfaiz (@AsuGuard7) April 21, 2020
K.K. Slider album redraw.
Rush - Fly by Night#Rush #AnimalCrossing #kkslider pic.twitter.com/Xn9EnOrFvB
— Eto (@eto2d) April 21, 2020
My K.K. Slider album redraw! :) @OneRepublic's album Native crossed with Animal Crossing characters. #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossingDesigns #AnimalCrossingPocketCamp #KKSlider #Redraw #DigitalArt #illustration #CLIPSTUDIOPAINT #Wacom pic.twitter.com/dEKiVPKP0t
— Tai (@Tai_The_Artist) April 20, 2020
did the K.K. Slider album thing ^v^#animalcrossing #acnh pic.twitter.com/ileyMcARCW
— Seiishin @✨new horizons✨ (@_seiishin) April 21, 2020
no I don't play animal crossing, yes I still want to do the kk slider album redraw thing mitski edition (and yes, that is isabelle's hand) #ACNH pic.twitter.com/n992jbgqPP
— ???? Lizard ???? (@LizardWizard02) April 20, 2020
love this k.k. slider album redraw that’s going around twitter ! ^~^ thought I’d wip up a doodle of a Harry Styles Fine Line version. ♡ #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/Tnc4nOkLrr
— Ell (笑璃) (@ell_hes) April 21, 2020
please accept my humble contribution to the K.K. Slider album cover bandwagon #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossingNH #kkslider #kkslideralbumredraw pic.twitter.com/RBUQw6YDFq
— débora #RESIST (@florescativas) April 21, 2020
#ACNH #AnimalCrossing my KK album of one of my favourite Sparrow albums. pic.twitter.com/a3eXna3eFz
— Kikkini (@Kikkinimomini) April 20, 2020
i saw people make the animal crossing kk slider guy into album covers so i made one LMAOOooooooo pic.twitter.com/gIH3UvRe2O
— ali (@aliyahuniverse) April 20, 2020
I see all of y’alls K.K. slider album covers and I raise you...
“SHREK.K. - Music From The Original Motion Picture”
K.K. Slider sweetie I’m so sorry #AnimalCrossing #kkslider #shrek pic.twitter.com/gd86nsXRaX
— Tirso Tan Jr. (@tirsotanjr) April 21, 2020
