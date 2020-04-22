Animal Crossing Fans Improve Classic Album Covers With K.K. Slider

Image: Nintendo

Crafting a memorable album cover is a nearly unfathomable art. An artist must catch the zeitgeist with their bare hands and run it through a prism that spits out something equal parts strange, broadly appealing, and impossible to look away from. Weirdly, though, very few of these so-called “geniuses” add cartoon dogs to their masterpieces. Thank goodness Animal Crossing fans are here to show them the error of their ways.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can purchase a series of records by K.K. Slider and his various bands. Each has its own cover, with many prominently featuring the greatest dog musician of our times. Naturally, this has inspired Animal Crossing fans across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, who’ve taken to redrawing the covers of real albums with K.K.’s pug-gorgeous mug front and centre. Here are some highlights:

hi i wanted to jump on the kk album cover bandwagon too <3 #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/q9qrpabaig — frobby baby ( COMMISSIONS OPEN!!! ) (@hebitonetsu) April 20, 2020

My take on the K.K. Slider album redraw, and arguably one of the greatest heavy metal albums of all time ????????#animalcrossing #acnh #kkslider #kkslideralbumredraw #ironmaiden pic.twitter.com/zJxl31dw19 — Jacob Bachmann (@SpaghettiPirate) April 21, 2020

decided to do the k.k. album this and uhhhh yea this is how it turned out :P #KKSlider #ACNH #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/rQQRox4U2e — ????✨minibaby✨???? (@minisushicat) April 20, 2020

this is what i have to offer to the kk slider album trend ???????? #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/8QxSu1iOST — angel!!???? TMA S5... (@adriabun) April 19, 2020

The Electric Slider hope im not too late to the party #acnh pic.twitter.com/Uw9JMEiw6Y — stella :: closed commissions (@zytomega) April 21, 2020

ive never played animal crossing but i like album covers

so im taking a jab at this hahahha pic.twitter.com/2a2pW8U8v5 — SONA /Aaryn (@mmediocreman) April 21, 2020

I heart this KK Slider album redraw trend & wanted to get involved - KK Nevermind. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/cogsPymjkq — SpiderKnife // Røb ???????? (@SpiderKnife) April 21, 2020

i wanted to partake in this K.K. Slider album redraw thing. am i too late? was this already done? #animalcrossing #kkslider pic.twitter.com/hU5XxSCl85 — ????amythist forever???? (@Itswormbaby) April 21, 2020

My take on the KK Slider album redraw, Rust in Peace!#AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/rkP5jubSMT — justyfaiz (@AsuGuard7) April 21, 2020

no I don't play animal crossing, yes I still want to do the kk slider album redraw thing mitski edition (and yes, that is isabelle's hand) #ACNH pic.twitter.com/n992jbgqPP — ???? Lizard ???? (@LizardWizard02) April 20, 2020

love this k.k. slider album redraw that’s going around twitter ! ^~^ thought I’d wip up a doodle of a Harry Styles Fine Line version. ♡ #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/Tnc4nOkLrr — Ell (笑璃) (@ell_hes) April 21, 2020

i saw people make the animal crossing kk slider guy into album covers so i made one LMAOOooooooo pic.twitter.com/gIH3UvRe2O — ali (@aliyahuniverse) April 20, 2020

I see all of y’alls K.K. slider album covers and I raise you... “SHREK.K. - Music From The Original Motion Picture” K.K. Slider sweetie I’m so sorry #AnimalCrossing #kkslider #shrek pic.twitter.com/gd86nsXRaX — Tirso Tan Jr. (@tirsotanjr) April 21, 2020