The spread of coronavirus has forced many museums around the world to shut their doors to the public, cutting off access to millions of important historical artefacts. One museum in the Philippines has thought of a unique way to get around this lockdown: they've begun sharing their textile exhibits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Ayala Museum houses a range of exhibits that showcase the history, culture and art of the Philippines. In a Twitter post this week, the institution has now begun sharing these exhibits via intricately designed clothing patterns for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Several clothing patterns have already been released by the Ayala Museum, with each of them coming with a detailed explanation of its origins and purpose.

The Bagobo Warrior Shirt, for example, was worn by elite Bagobo warriors known as the magani.

The first we've got for you is this shirt from the Bagobo. pic.twitter.com/gOgR3IOGHG — Ayala Museum (@ayalamuseum) April 8, 2020

Another released design, the Yakan Skirt, is inspired by the inalaman garment, a special skirt worn by Yakan women over their pants.

Those who've obtained the Able Sisters fashion shop in the game will be able to download these patterns for use on their own island.

Ayala Museum's Animal Crossing venture is a great way to continue engaging communities in the time of coronavirus. It's also a fantastic way to share Filipino culture and history with a wider global audience.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has evolved to become an intriguing new telecommunications platform, with the game being used for a variety of purposes like team meetings and protests. In the era of coronavirus, Animal Crossing has never been more important.

If you'd like to download these patterns, visit the Ayala Museum's Twitter page.