Battlefield V Will Get One Final Update In June

Screenshot: Dice/EA

Battlefield developers Dice announced earlier this week that one final update is coming to Battlefield V in June, though they will continue to combat cheaters even after this last update.

Released in November 2018, Battlefield V took the popular series back to WWII, and over the last year and a half, it has been updated often. These updates have added new maps, weapons, and balance changes.

This final update will not be Chapter 7, but instead a “standalone update” featuring some new weapons and game tweaks. After the update players will earn Battlefield Currency or Company Coin for every week, which will let folks unlock gear they might have missed.

While this might be the end of big updates, Dice was clear that they will continue to combat cheaters and encouraged fans to report players who they believe might be naughty.

This final update is planned to arrive in June, but Dice did explain that they, like so many others, are working from home right now and that they might have to change this release date. The final update is planned to hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

