Becoming An Oil Tycoon In Animal Crossing

Thousands Of People Enjoy Just Watching Marijuana Plants Grow On Twitch Twitch’s gardening section contains multitudes. Some people broadcast apple orchards. Others build birdhouses. Others play Stardew Valley. But at most times of the day, those streams are crowded out by one of the most instantly recognisable plants on earth: the seven-armed starfish, Beelzebub’s kale salad, other names I didn’t just make up. I speak, of course, about weed. Read more

I didn’t even know watching weed growers was a thing on Twitch and now I’m incredibly interested in how this community works.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Is Haunted By What Came Before Final Fantasy VII Remake bears a heavy weight on its shoulders, needing to recreate a beloved classic in a way that can ignite the imaginations of old-school fans and newcomers alike. There is an expectation surrounding the game: Be like the thing that existed in 1997. Be the game we loved. Be the game we want now. These expectations can’t be ignored, the hazy cries of countless fans haunting each passing moment like the howling of ghosts. Read more

I never played the original, so this is a great post digging into that game and how its legacy remains a burden for the remake.

The Doctor, The Disease, And The Division Soon after the coronavirus struck my busy Brooklyn hospital, I found myself caring for an older gentleman with kidney issues. Let’s call him Mr. Johnson. I’m a specialist in kidney medicine, and I knew it should have been a fairly routine visit. Read more

One of the best things I’ve read in months. Stop what you are doing and read this harrowing and hopeful article from a doc in NYC.

US oil companies rn: pic.twitter.com/QzntV6CEHf — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) April 21, 2020

“Timmy. Tommy. Listen, I need all of your oil barrels. ALL of it. I’m going to become a rich oil baron and destroy Tom Nook, once and for all.”

I’m happy to see dumb jokes like this are still popular during these terrible times.

“This is your pilot....I’m going to uh..... draw a message about love and courage...uh...expect a 20-minute delay.”

Is this trailer just about a dude reloading a save?

So you can now have Deadpool, Batman, John Wick, Rey, NFL players, The Demogorgon from Stranger Things and Stormtroopers all fighting each other. This game is quickly becoming a 12-year old’s fever dream and I love it.

“You’ll be one..ugly...motherfucker... unless, you pre-order Predator: Hunting Grounds.”