Cloud Strife's Buster Sword Carved In Pencil Lead

Twitter user Shiroi does amazing carvings out of pencil graphite. With Final Fantasy VII Remake out, what better time to recreate Cloud’s iconic Buster Sword? There isn’t!

Check this out:

If you aren’t familiar with Shiroi’s work, here are more of his amazing pencil lead sculptures:

Follow Shiroi on Twitter for more, and if you haven’t read Kotaku’s Final Fantasy VII Remake review, here you go.