Community Review: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Anyone who pre-ordered digitally, and most of the world, is still waiting to explore Midgar once more. But Australians? Well, most of you finished the game over the weekend, if not sooner. So, what do you think!

Speedrunners and Final Fantasy stans already spent countless hours pouring over the demo, getting accustomed to the combat and learning what attacks can and can't be countered, especially in bigger fights like that with the Scorpion Sentinel.

Of course, there's much more to explore in the full game. I'm under embargo, so I can't say anything, although there's nothing stopping me from pointing you towards this page. Needless to say, I'll be spending the rest of my day working on Final Fantasy content for you all, so that should give you some kind of indication of how much there is to talk about.

But for everyone who picked up the game early, please: what do you think? What do you think of the game after chapter 2, where Square inserted a time jump for their global preview? How have you found Midgar, the characters and all of the world building? Is it everything you expected? Surprising? Disappointing? Give us your thoughts in the comments!