Community Review: Your Pile Of Shame

With the world playing more video games and everyone saving a bit of time through forced isolation, it's been a good opportunity to work through everyone's backlog. So what titles have you knocked off your list over the last few weeks?

My partner recently downloaded The Old Republic, something I've been telling her for years she'd love with her Star Wars fandom and penchant for classic Bioware stories. I haven't played through any of the recent expansions myself, although I've heard the most recent and the expansion before do some real weird things. I do like that you can effectively catch up with all of the storylines by spending about 40 hours on YouTube, if you want to save about 400 hours on the fetch quests.

Personally, I've found the quarantine has been a good chance to catch up on anime and manga. I've always been a big Hunter x Hunter fan, but when I was reading and watching the original series it was one one of its many hiatuses. I haven't re-read it since the Chimera Ant arc, which wasn't fully completed at the time, and so I've been slowly reacquanting myself with Gon, Killua and the series. I've also been re-reading Tower of God, with the series being adapted by Crunchyroll recently. That was another series that I only got a couple of hundred chapters into, but over the last week I've recently re-read all the way up to the Floor of Death arc, which has been nice.

So for me, it's been going through the media pile of shame rather than video games. But I know lots of friends who have been repicking up big RPGs like Witcher or Divinity: Original Sin 2. And it's been good to just spend some time reconnecting with friends through things like Jackbox Party Pack or tabletop games through services like Roll20.

What about yourselves - what have you been playing over since isolation began, and what titles have you knocked off your list?