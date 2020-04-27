The Doctor, The Disease, And The Division

The Last Of Us 2's Biggest Plot Points Have Leaked Online

The Making of Alien: Isolation

Community Review: Your Pile Of Shame

Image: Bioware/The Old Republic

With the world playing more video games and everyone saving a bit of time through forced isolation, it's been a good opportunity to work through everyone's backlog. So what titles have you knocked off your list over the last few weeks?

My partner recently downloaded The Old Republic, something I've been telling her for years she'd love with her Star Wars fandom and penchant for classic Bioware stories. I haven't played through any of the recent expansions myself, although I've heard the most recent and the expansion before do some real weird things. I do like that you can effectively catch up with all of the storylines by spending about 40 hours on YouTube, if you want to save about 400 hours on the fetch quests.

Personally, I've found the quarantine has been a good chance to catch up on anime and manga. I've always been a big Hunter x Hunter fan, but when I was reading and watching the original series it was one one of its many hiatuses. I haven't re-read it since the Chimera Ant arc, which wasn't fully completed at the time, and so I've been slowly reacquanting myself with Gon, Killua and the series. I've also been re-reading Tower of God, with the series being adapted by Crunchyroll recently. That was another series that I only got a couple of hundred chapters into, but over the last week I've recently re-read all the way up to the Floor of Death arc, which has been nice.

So for me, it's been going through the media pile of shame rather than video games. But I know lots of friends who have been repicking up big RPGs like Witcher or Divinity: Original Sin 2. And it's been good to just spend some time reconnecting with friends through things like Jackbox Party Pack or tabletop games through services like Roll20.

What about yourselves - what have you been playing over since isolation began, and what titles have you knocked off your list?

Comments

  • fatpenguin @fatpenguin

    I'll remember Corona for having played 140hrs of Stardew

    I'll also remember playing my first playthrough of TLOU in the lead-up to the local outbreak...

    1
    • CMDR Trikeabout @trikeabout

      I've been meaning to play the remastered (it was the last game I played new on PS3) in the run up to TLOU2 but as that's been delayed, so's my revisit.

      0
  • kwenty @kwenty

    Pile of shame consists of Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza 4 and 5, Persona 5 Royal (currently playing), at final boss in Sekiro, Nioh 2 halfway through, yet to finish Zelda Links Awakening, Fire Emblem Three Houses, Prey, Dragon Quest 11 and Nier: Automata...

    0
  • CMDR Trikeabout @trikeabout

    As I've been full time work-from-home for a couple of years, this perhaps hasn't affected me in the same way it has others, but getting used to my wife being home all the time too has meant some adjustments. The biggest thing is not being able to go out. No live sport, which is where I mostly caught up with friends. The Supercars Eseries is good fun though.

    On to gaming - at the start of all this, as the stay-at-home orders became inevitable, I wanted to be somewhere familiar, so I revisited Horizon Zero Dawn and finally did a 100% playthrough from a completely new game, and picked up all the optional stuff too. Fighting the big machines is satisfying as there's an order to it - weakening machines and exposing their vulnerabilities is a fast-paced puzzle and has different solutions for the larger machines.

    I've been playing a lot of Cities: Skylines too. It's chill. :)

    Now I'm playing Witcher III Wild Hunt. Wow, it's big. Fabulous writing and plotting.

    I was playing a little Division 2 with friends. It's been a little close to the bone in parts, but it's been fun hanging out. Haven't touched Destiny 2 this season. Am over it for now. I might drop in to catch up on the single player story, but ever since my entire clan moved to PC it's been lonely on PS4 and the game is pointless without a close group playing regularly.

    Still in pile: AC: Syndicate, AC: Origins, AC: Odyssey, Last Guardian, Uncharted: Lost Legacy, Just Cause 4, Alien: Isolation

    0
  • Camm @camm

    I'm pretty sure my steam list is sitting at about 70% unopened, let alone unfinished, so yeah....

    I'm actually finishing Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories atm. The PS2 port is pretty horrid (no changes from the PSP's limitations), but the story and gameplay are still classic GTA.

    0
  • Luke @luke

    My computer has normally at least a half dozen games i install wanting to play but never do and just uninstall a month later.

    I have the opposite effect, numerous libraries of games across multiple consoles, all the time to play them but no motivation to do so, majority of my time during corona is spent watching youtube and general web browsing.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

alien alien-isolation e3-2014 impressions tag-playstation sega the-creative-assembly

How The Alien In Alien: Isolation Works

The best kind of horror game doesn't need any guns. It doesn't need to scare you with difficult enemy encounters and shock value. Sometimes, silence is scarier than all of that.
au feature last-of-us-part-2 naughty-dog

The Last Of Us 2's Biggest Plot Points Have Leaked Online

If you were really looking forward to Ellie's upcoming adventure in Last of Us Part 2, huge PSA: you'll want to set up spoiler filters now.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles