Cubchoo Has Cold Snot Dripping Out Its Nose That Powers Its Attacks

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Cubchoo!

Cubchoo Details

Type: Ice

Average Height: 1' 08"

Average Weight: 18.7 lbs

First Added In Generation V

Can a big glob of cold snot hanging out of a nose be considered cute? This is a question that has been asked for centuries by thousands of scholars and artists around the globe. Cubchoo is the answer to this question. It turns out that, yes, you can make snot cute. But it is also still gross. Like a puppy that rolled around in some mud and poop.

Cubchoo is an ice type Pokemon that looks like a baby polar bear, which is extremely adorable. It also sports a big blob of mucus that hangs from its nose. This isn’t just a gross little detail. As explained on Bulbapedia, this snot is very important to Cubchoo. You see, when it needs to attack something it just sucks that mucus back up into its nose and uses the cold snot as the source of its ice attacks.

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company

I hate when you around someone that is sick and has a runny nose and they keep sucking it back up. Over and over and over. Kids do this a lot. It drives me up a wall. You are just making yourself more congested by sucking up that snot. Blow your nose. Plus that noise isn’t fun to listen to over and over. But Cubchoo uses this annoying habit as the source of its power.

Could you ruin Cubchoo’s whole deal if you just like, I don’t know, snuck some cold and flu meds into their food? Or maybe give one of your Pokemon some Mucinex and just tell them at the start of the fight to run over and chuck it down Cubchoo’s throat. And then wait a few hours...OK, that tactic might not work.

Favourite Fan Art

Illustration: CircusWard, DeviantArt

Cubchoo, find a facemask. Please. And stay like 20 feet away from people right now. Thank you.

Random Facts

  • Weirdly, if Cubchoo gets sick the snot running out its nose becomes more watery and less icy. This makes it weaker! My medicine idea from earlier was terrible. Why didn’t anyone tell me?

  • According to a recent Pokedex entry, Cubchoo will smear its snot on people it doesn’t like. What the fuck, Cub?

  • Sniffling before it attacks helps it gain more icy power.

Best Comment From Last Week

So, we’re all in agreement that its eyes look like the end of a fleshlight, right?

-TigerMWD

I’m the last person to ask about this, considering I created a fleshlight by accident and had no idea until folks told me.

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon...

Here’s Another Pokemon is a weekly look into one Pokemon and how weird, disturbing, silly, or cool it is and why. Catch new entries each weekend and click here to see all of the past Pokemon we have covered.

