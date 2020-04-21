Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Controller Now Available For Pre-Order, Xbox One X Coming Soon

Cyberpunk 2077's limited edition console and controller are coming to Australia. While you'll have to wait to buy the console, the controller can now be pre-ordered via EB Games.
This snazzy-looking controller features a two-tone colour scheme with red accents and is designed after Johnny Silverhand (as brought to life by Keanu Reeves).
It's got a grimy, metallic aesthetic for that road-worn wear-and-tear look — perfect for any cyberpunk adventurers. While you won't be able to grab the game alongside the controller, it is available for pre-order here.
Barring any coronavirus-related production issues, the controller is set to arrive on May 5.
The accompanying Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox One X Console is set for release on June 2020 in Australia. While EB Games does not currently have this for pre-order, a recent email indicated information around this would be available soon.
The console really is pretty, with a blue, yellow and silver aesthetic that makes it really pop. It's likely to be in high demand, so you'll need to stay tuned for its pre-order release. In the past, EB Games has timed larger releases like this to ensure that everyone has a fair chance to buy it.
To stay tuned to these updates, sign up to the EB Games mailing list. While the console will be hot property, there's always a chance you could nab one for yourself.
Good luck, samurai!
