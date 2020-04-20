Domino's Japan Releases Pizza Covered In Boba From Bubble Tea

Image: Domino’s
Last year, bubble tea’s popularity exploded in Japan. And now, Domino’s decided to release a pizza covered with those tapioca starch pearls.
With a state of emergency declared in Japan, perhaps Domino’s decided it was a good idea to bring bubble tea’s bubbles to people. On pizza.
As Kotaku previously reported, a bubble team boom caused long lines in Japan. There was even a bubble tea “theme park.”
Says Domino’s Japan (and I quote):
“Black tapioca pearls, baked to a juicy chewiness, on top of a thick layer of mozzarella cheese makes for one hearty pizza!”
But that’s not all! It also comes with a packet of maple syrup, because I have no idea why really.
Image: Domino’s
Available from April 20, supples are apparently limited.
