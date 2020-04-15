Echo Is Actually A Robot Running Windows 10

Image: Jeff Kaplan

It's been so long since we've had a new Overwatch hero, which means it's been a while since we've had a good laugh at the Jeff Kaplan supercuts.

The supercuts, of course, come from the Overwatch community member Dinoflask, who has been recutting Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan's words into beautiful highlight videos for years. Kaplan has said before that he both loves and hates the videos, and with the release of Echo, Dinoflask is back to let us know how Kaplan really feels.

As it turns out, the Echo robot is really just a killer robot running Windows 10. Echo's creator was killed by the South Korean Overwatch World Cup team, and McCree freed Echo in the quest for the perfect robot waifu.

Honestly, if that was Echo's official backstory, fans would be into it.

