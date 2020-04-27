Enjoy This Cover Of Toto's 'Africa' Made Entirely In Animal Crossing

Screenshot: Columbia Music, Youtube
Hey, the world ain’t a great place right now for a whole host of reasons. So, relax, take a break and enjoy a wonderful little cover of a classic pop song that was made using only Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
It is impressive how close this sounds. Sure they couldn’t sing in-game, but it still works. I think K.K. Slider would be proud of them.
