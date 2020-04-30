Epic Games Store Now Supports The Australian Dollar

Image: Epic Games

The Epic Game Store is slowly working through their public roadmap, and on Thursday afternoon Aussies got one much needed feature: support for the Aussie dollar.

Similar to Steam when the Australian dollar was finally added, AUD support hasn't really changed the end pricing of games a whole lot for Australians. AAA games are still going for around the $89.95 or $90 mark - like Death Stranding and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - and indie games are all priced between $25 and $59 depending on how big a project it is.

Maneater is going for $56.95, a few dollars cheaper than what EB is charging for the physical edition.

With how much the Australian dollar is in the toilet, the regional change works out in our favour once you factor in foreign currency conversion fees (usually around 3 percent). Death Stranding cost around $110 before regional pricing kicked in, whereas today it's selling for $91. Borderlands 3 is on the $90 mark too, and while the US conversion was only a dollar different, that doesn't factor in the extra money you'd have been charged by your bank for paying in US dollars.

All in all, Aussies aren't getting a massive saving: we're just not getting shafted as hard. It obviously doesn't rectify all of the issues people have levelled against the Epic Game Store, but we can at least appreciate that Epic got Aussie dollar support going up relatively quickly compared to Valve (who took four years to add support for the AUD after announcing it).

After Steam Enabled The Aussie Dollar, Some Games Quietly Became More Expensive Support for the Australian dollar is finally live. Some studios are still getting around to making their games available locally, but for the most part, prices and games have remained largely untouched. But then everyone got to work, and very quietly, prices started going up. Read more

Elsewhere, Epic's still continuing to give away free games. For The King is the company's latest offering, blending strategy, turn-based combat, cardbuilding and co-op all in one. As always, you can add it to your account for free, although Epic has implemented a change where you'll need to enable 2FA support before redeeming the game into your account.