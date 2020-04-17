Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Delayed Due To Coronavirus Covid-19

How To Be A Great Dungeon Master

Originally slated for June 27, 2020, the eagerly anticipated Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 has been delayed due to concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The movie’s official Twitter has posted a new poster with the release date changed to “Coming Soon.” Studio Khara, the animation company behind the upcoming Evangelion, has not yet announced the new release date.

In an official statement, Studio Khara expressed concern about those impacted by covid-19 and added that the decision was made after careful consideration due to the spread of the virus within Japan and internationally.

