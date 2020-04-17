Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Delayed Due To Coronavirus Covid-19

Originally slated for June 27, 2020, the eagerly anticipated Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 has been delayed due to concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The movie’s official Twitter has posted a new poster with the release date changed to “Coming Soon.” Studio Khara, the animation company behind the upcoming Evangelion, has not yet announced the new release date.
公式サイトTOPページ、スタッフクレジットを更新しました。https://t.co/eJh9mz165k
スタッフクレジットはこちらよりhttps://t.co/yGu8B76ciM pic.twitter.com/5VFRuheanf
— エヴァンゲリオン_official (@evangelion_co) April 17, 2020
In an official statement, Studio Khara expressed concern about those impacted by covid-19 and added that the decision was made after careful consideration due to the spread of the virus within Japan and internationally.
