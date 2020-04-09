Fans Think The PlayStation 5 Controller Looks Totoro, Rei From Evangelion And More

Quick! When you look at the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, what do you see? Maybe you just see a slick new piece of hardware. But maybe you see other things, like Totoro, a Stormtrooper, a spaceship and more.
Since the controller was revealed this week, fans have been comparing to all sorts of things. Let’s have a look at some of the standouts.
— つかさん ／ 司隆 (@spread_bomb) April 7, 2020
トトロと完全一致#PS5のコントローラー pic.twitter.com/StnWTNGNzG
— High Orange (@snh5238b) April 7, 2020
PS5のコントローラー、何か思い出すな…と思ったらプラグスーツだわ
綾波レイのプラグスーツだわ
ということでPS5で我々はついに綾波レイを握りながらポチポチする時代に突入したわけだ pic.twitter.com/aZU7OI8LUV
— スタダス (@stadus1111) April 7, 2020
PS5のコントローラーとディスコードが完全一致な件について pic.twitter.com/RPHYvh0Biq
— P (@Palog_2fn) April 8, 2020
The PS5 controller really stole Eve’s whole flow smh pic.twitter.com/OCmnMVzq2P
— Anthony Trucco (@anthonytrucco) April 8, 2020
Si si, il y a quand même un petit air.#DualSense #PS5 pic.twitter.com/Vu9bkIFG2q
— NEEDforSEAT® France (@NEEDforSEAT_FR) April 8, 2020
買う気失せたんだけども…
これカッコいいって言ってるやつ感覚ドン小西並だぞww
クソダサいし完全に女子のスクール水着だろ…
アナログスティックの位置的にチクビだしね。
何だこれホントに… #PS5 #PS5コントローラー pic.twitter.com/lakrNwQ0oz
— COAL Games (@co_al_tube) April 9, 2020
Looks like the new #Playstation5 controller has taken some influence from a Galaxy Far Far Away..#PS5 #Playstation #DualSense #Playstation5 #Stormtrooper https://t.co/eaHtGyG9eL pic.twitter.com/wrqy0dzIfO
— Adam Tyler (@adam_tyler89) April 7, 2020
攻性生物
対して、生物兵器としての役割を維持し、旧時代の遺跡で今も活動を続ける物を「純血種」と呼ぶ。純血種はいずれも白い外殻を持つのが特徴で、変異種のそれとは明らかに異なる非常に高い戦闘能力を持つ。
(パンツァードラグーンさんより引用)
完全一致！！←？#PS5#パンツァードラグーン pic.twitter.com/NTIIfmm4lZ
— [email protected]【不定期気味】DDON＆FF14(????Fenrir????) (@madaoltusan) April 8, 2020
変形してほしい pic.twitter.com/3K4YKG3RQu
— ka92 (@ka92) April 8, 2020
Sorry old friend, it’s my turn now! #PS5 #dualsense pic.twitter.com/xCPUl4gqpP
— theimpossiblecollection (@theimpossibleco) April 7, 2020
But perhaps, it does look most like Totoro.
PS5のコントローラーがどことなくトトロっぽい pic.twitter.com/VkIqgAJCz5
— しょしんしゃA (@Nooooob_xd) April 8, 2020
PS5のコントローラーがトトロに見える pic.twitter.com/X6zFe6cwmV
— はしもっちゃん (@neku823) April 8, 2020
なぁにそれ？PS5のコントローラー？
メイ「トトロだよー！！」 pic.twitter.com/XKqIhRleeQ
— たかしかし (@Goris0102) April 8, 2020
PS5コントローラーにトトロが隠れていることに皆さん気づいてしまいましたね pic.twitter.com/e6lJrEhslg
— えびいさま (@AB_MkIII) April 8, 2020
One more coincidence to be happy about.
can't believe the new ps5 controller has a 'honk' button! incredible! pic.twitter.com/3LEUX6jxwl
— Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) April 8, 2020
