Fans Think The PlayStation 5 Controller Looks Totoro, Rei From Evangelion And More

Quick! When you look at the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, what do you see? Maybe you just see a slick new piece of hardware. But maybe you see other things, like Totoro, a Stormtrooper, a spaceship and more.

Since the controller was revealed this week, fans have been comparing to all sorts of things. Let’s have a look at some of the standouts.

The PS5 controller really stole Eve’s whole flow smh pic.twitter.com/OCmnMVzq2P — Anthony Trucco (@anthonytrucco) April 8, 2020

But perhaps, it does look most like Totoro.

One more coincidence to be happy about.