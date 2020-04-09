Fans Think The PlayStation 5 Controller Looks Totoro, Rei From Evangelion And More

Hey History Games, The Nazis Were The Bad Guys

Image: えびいさま

Quick! When you look at the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, what do you see? Maybe you just see a slick new piece of hardware. But maybe you see other things, like Totoro, a Stormtrooper, a spaceship and more.

Since the controller was revealed this week, fans have been comparing to all sorts of things. Let’s have a look at some of the standouts.

But perhaps, it does look most like Totoro.

One more coincidence to be happy about.

