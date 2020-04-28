Fender Is Making An Evangelion Themed Guitar

Designed after Asuka Langley Soryu’s plugsuit, this Evangelion emblazoned guitar is a limited edition Fender Telecaster with an anime flair.

Called the 2020 Evangelion Asuka Telecaster, it features all sorts of neat little details, like the number 2, referencing the Evangelion Unit 02 that Asuka pilots. There is also a Nerv logo tastefully placed on the back.

As AV Watch reports, the guitar will go on this July in Japan. It’s priced at 250,000 yen ($US2,344 ($3,627)).