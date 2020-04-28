Fender Is Making An Evangelion Themed Guitar

Designed after Asuka Langley Soryu’s plugsuit, this Evangelion emblazoned guitar is a limited edition Fender Telecaster with an anime flair.
Called the 2020 Evangelion Asuka Telecaster, it features all sorts of neat little details, like the number 2, referencing the Evangelion Unit 02 that Asuka pilots. There is also a Nerv logo tastefully placed on the back.
As AV Watch reports, the guitar will go on this July in Japan. It’s priced at 250,000 yen ($US2,344 ($3,627)).
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink