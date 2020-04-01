Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Final Fantasy 7 Remake In Australia

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to come out on April 10, but Australians can get the game right now.

Update 1/04: The game has broken street date, and you can grab copies in-store at JB Hi-Fi and EB Games today:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Available Now, 9 Days Early Square Enix shipped Final Fantasy 7 Remake early to Australia as a result of the coronavirus. And as sure as the sun rising in the morning, the game has already broken street date, 9 days before its official release. Read more

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally arriving after years of anticipation. It's set for a massive launch and is likely to be in high demand. As we've mentioned before, the coronavirus pandemic is complicating game releases but if you want to purchase a physical copy on launch day, you'll run into other troubles.

In Australia, Final Fantasy 7 Remake launches on Good Friday. Traditionally, all retail outlets are closed on this day — so it might be a better idea to have it delivered.

While some stores in the country may recieve stock early, there's no guarantee that you'll be able to recieve it before Good Friday. If you're particularly worried about this, the PlayStation Store will guarantee digital delivery on time, but you'll pay full price at $99.95.

With that in mind, Amazon appears to be the best option for delivery currently. The game costs $69 and Amazon Prime members will recieve free shipping with their orders. Otherwise, you can pay between $5.99 and $9.99 for priority delivery which aims to deliver the game within 1-2 days of release.

These are your other best options:

Midgar is waiting. Will you answer the call?

