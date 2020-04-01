Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Available Now, 9 Days Early

Final Fantasy 7 Retrospective: Great Because It's Weird

Square Enix shipped Final Fantasy 7 Remake early to Australia as a result of the coronavirus. And as sure as the sun rising in the morning, the game has already broken street date, 9 days before its official release.

Despite still having an official release date of April 10, gamers around the world have started to get their hands on the game early. EB Games staff confirmed to Kotaku Australia over the phone that customers could pick up the game in store from today, and JB Hi-Fi posted a notice on their page asking Australians not to spoil the game for others:

The situation seemed inevitable, after Square informed gamers a few days ago that copies of FF7R would be shipped early due to complications around the coronavirus pandemic. The street date breaking this early in Australia mirrors a similar move by EB Games (which JB Hi-Fi followed) by selling Persona 5: Royal a week before its release.

Breaking street date also has one other major advantage: it avoids Good Friday. When Final Fantasy 7 Remake was delayed from March to April, Square decided to move the game's release to April 10, a restricted trading day throughout most of Australia because of the Good Friday public holiday.

The street date breaking does not apply to digital stores, so people hoping to grab the game early without leaving the house are out of luck. Copies ordered through the PlayStation Store won't unlock until April 10, so if you want to get a copy of the game, you'll need to do some "essential" shopping.

Kotaku Australia reached out to Square Enix for comment on the game breaking street date in Australia. The company declined to comment, instead referring inquiries to the public statement made by Square below:

Square also reminded gamers to check over their Material Usage License if they do get a copy of the game early, which says "users are not publicly authorised to post content before April 10 2020". But with gamers posting screenshots and streams online, it seems the horse has well and truly bolted on that one.

  kem

    Thanks for keeping us in the loop! My copy is "awaiting courier pickup". Woo!

    VoxGecko

      Lucky! I haven't received any word on my delivery yet. :(

  Andy

    Yeah picked up mine from EB. Hit up BigW first but their system wasnt allowing them to sell it.

  Transientmind

    I'm a little sad about the digital version only releasing as scheduled, but not too much. I've got so much Animal Crossing and Nioh 2 to get to, as well as extended work hours dealing with all the emergencies that keep cropping up.

    Already saved money on Persona 5, which I'd been meaning to nab again... but no longer. I'm a little soured on that by virtue of the fact that there is no discount for owners of Persona 5's full collection of base game and all DLC, forcing those owners to essentially re-buy a premium-priced game that is only really an expansion of what they already own. So that's definitely going to be a 'few years from now when on deep discount' purchase, because fuck that re-buying bullshit. The amount of extra stuff does not justify paying double.

    bass400

      Your P5 / P5R point is such a good one. Other games have been expanded significantly without the need to release new versions (I’m thinking some of the Dark Souls upgrades, Monster Hunter World). Don’t gouge your fan base like this.

