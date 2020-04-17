How To Be A Great Dungeon Master

Lenovo Refreshes Legion Line-Up: Australian Specs, Pricing And Release Date

Press Sneak Out

Final Fantasy VII Remake Has Very Realistic Air-Conditioning Units

Screenshot: 1067m_m

Final Fantasy VII Remake might be set in a fantasy world Gaia and have stupid doors, but that doesn’t make the game lacks realistic air conditioning units.

Players have noticed all the A/C units throughout the capital city Midgar. Similar units are seen throughout modern-day Japan, where central air is uncommon for apartments and houses, so it’s interesting to spot them in-game. 

As air conditioning pros pointed out, the game’s A/C units are on point.

Here is the real-world unit apparently referenced in the game. (Below is a 2018 Hitachi model.)

This shouldn’t be totally expected. Final Fantasy XV, for example, brought real-world Japanese police cars and toll booths to its fantasy setting Eos.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime kotaku

How To Get Into Anime

So you want to get into anime. Buckle in. From outside, it looks like a big, scary and potentially fatal undertaking. And that's because it is.
1997 age-of-empires au diddy-kong-racing fallout feature final-fantasy-vii goldeneye-007 mario-kart-64 myth-the-fallen-lords nintendo-64 panzer-general-2 the-last-express theme-hospital total-annihilation turok zork-grand-inquisitor

1997 Was Probably The Best Year For Video Games

Whenever people look back at the games of old, the "golden age" often gets mentioned. But if we're being honest, you can arguably distil the golden age down to a single year: 1997.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles