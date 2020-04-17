Final Fantasy VII Remake Has Very Realistic Air-Conditioning Units

Final Fantasy VII Remake might be set in a fantasy world Gaia and have stupid doors, but that doesn’t make the game lacks realistic air conditioning units.
Players have noticed all the A/C units throughout the capital city Midgar. Similar units are seen throughout modern-day Japan, where central air is uncommon for apartments and houses, so it’s interesting to spot them in-game.
エアコンのある世界 #FF7R pic.twitter.com/RecRuMktqi
— GS (@haetbal) April 12, 2020
室外機があるのでエアコンもある #FF7R pic.twitter.com/3Gg467NHpN
— Johnstoni (@john_stoni) April 10, 2020
これが日立のエアコンの#ff7r
#PS4share pic.twitter.com/DryDTeWQXo
— ✦yohoho✦???????????????????????????????????? (@1067m_m) April 15, 2020
As air conditioning pros pointed out, the game’s A/C units are on point.
In a testament to the (alarming?) dedication of the game's artists, according to this Line exchange between two former air conditioner store coworkers, the air conditioners in FF7R are extremely authentic and true to life, even down to the curvature of the tubing. https://t.co/n2Dvwyxadw
— Tom James, The Daigo Umehara of Dating Sims (@iiotenki) April 14, 2020
Here is the real-world unit apparently referenced in the game. (Below is a 2018 Hitachi model.)
ちなみに、実物はこれです（これは2018年製のやつ） pic.twitter.com/ajwZlHNk1x
— tomiku (@tomiku8) April 13, 2020
This shouldn’t be totally expected. Final Fantasy XV, for example, brought real-world Japanese police cars and toll booths to its fantasy setting Eos.
