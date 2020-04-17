Final Fantasy VII Remake Has Very Realistic Air-Conditioning Units

Final Fantasy VII Remake might be set in a fantasy world Gaia and have stupid doors, but that doesn’t make the game lacks realistic air conditioning units.

Players have noticed all the A/C units throughout the capital city Midgar. Similar units are seen throughout modern-day Japan, where central air is uncommon for apartments and houses, so it’s interesting to spot them in-game.

As air conditioning pros pointed out, the game’s A/C units are on point.

In a testament to the (alarming?) dedication of the game's artists, according to this Line exchange between two former air conditioner store coworkers, the air conditioners in FF7R are extremely authentic and true to life, even down to the curvature of the tubing. https://t.co/n2Dvwyxadw — Tom James, The Daigo Umehara of Dating Sims (@iiotenki) April 14, 2020

Here is the real-world unit apparently referenced in the game. (Below is a 2018 Hitachi model.)

This shouldn’t be totally expected. Final Fantasy XV, for example, brought real-world Japanese police cars and toll booths to its fantasy setting Eos.