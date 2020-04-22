From May 22-24, there’ll be a Splatoon 2 Splatfest bringing back the original Mayonnaise (gross) vs Ketchup matchup.
From May 22-24, There'll Be A Splatoon 2 Splatfest Bringing Back The Original Mayonnaise (gross) Vs
Trending Stories Right Now
What Someone Who Spent 1800 Hours In The Witcher 3 Actually Did
The Witcher 3 is a sprawling single-player RPG with so much to do it can be overwhelming. The game world is huge. Points of interest litter the map. Dialogue trees mean you can play through pivotal scenes in different ways. I can think of far worse games to be stuck on a desert island with for the rest of my life. Still, I can't imagine spending over 1800 hours in the game like Bruno Printz-Påhlson has.
The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch
I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink