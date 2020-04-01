Gloomhaven's Sequel Raises Over $6 Million In One Day

Final Fantasy 7 Retrospective: Great Because It's Weird

Gloomhaven, one of the most popular board games in years, launched its big new campaign Frosthaven today on Kickstarter. Things are, uh, going well.

At time of posting, with less than 24 hours gone on the game’s Kickstarter campaign, it has raised over US$4 million ($6.7 million). Watching the page at any time looks a little something like this:

Frosthaven is a stand-alone campaign for Gloomhaven that can be played and enjoyed entirely on its own. Or, if you want, the new characters in the game can be used in base Gloomhaven runs as well (and original characters can be played in Frosthaven, too).

It’s shipping in an enormous box that contains a huge map, loads of minis, books and cards, so many that you’re about to be in for some scrolling:

The campaign is live here, with the only catch I can think of being that the current global situation is going to make the production of board games a little troublesome over the coming months.

