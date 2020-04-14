The Animal Crossing You Probably Never Played

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

Star Fox, Team Fortress Voice Actor Rick May Has Died From Covid-19

Half-Life: Alyx Is Now Playable Without A VR Headset

This isn’t an ideal way to play the game, but if you absolutely need to play Half-Life: Alyx and don’t have a VR headset, you now can.

This mod by r57zone basically locks Alyx’s hands out in front and lets you control the action with a mouse and keyboard, keeping the visuals centred in a way that mostly looks OK and kinda serviceable I guess though not really on a traditional monitor.

It’s not easy to get working—you’ll need to consult a whole other video for that—but hey, there are loads of people who love Half-Life and will never buy a VR headset, not even for this, so if all you want to do is see the story unfold in an interactive way then this might not be the worst idea.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

half-life half-life-alyx mods valve

Half-Life: Alyx Is Now Playable Without A VR Headset

This isn’t an ideal way to play the game, but if you absolutely need to play Half-Life: Alyx and don’t have a VR headset, you now can.
art star-wars the-mandalorian

A Very Close Look Inside The Mandalorian's Ship

Know what I love? Cross-sections, aka cut-aways. Know what else I love (though that love has been worn to a paper-thin nub in recent years)? Star Wars. Let’s combine ‘em.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles