Half-Life: Alyx Is Now Playable Without A VR Headset

This isn’t an ideal way to play the game, but if you absolutely need to play Half-Life: Alyx and don’t have a VR headset, you now can.
This mod by r57zone basically locks Alyx’s hands out in front and lets you control the action with a mouse and keyboard, keeping the visuals centred in a way that mostly looks OK and kinda serviceable I guess though not really on a traditional monitor.
It’s not easy to get working—you’ll need to consult a whole other video for that—but hey, there are loads of people who love Half-Life and will never buy a VR headset, not even for this, so if all you want to do is see the story unfold in an interactive way then this might not be the worst idea.
