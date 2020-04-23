Here Are Some Terrific Paper Gundam Masks

Diorama artist Satoshi Araki has crafted some very cool-looking Gundam themed face masks. These are made of paper, and Araki doesn’t guarantee their efficacy (this ain’t exactly N95 masks), but does point out the crafts might be good diversions for those staying at home.
Araki includes plans which can be printed out on paper and then turned into the mask. In his mentions, other Twitter users wearing the paper mask over proper face masks, which is pretty cool.
【連邦の白いマスク】
『僕が一番、マスクを上手く作れるだ!!』
思いつきで作ったペーパークラフト型マスクを皆さんに配布いたします。ご自由に画像を保存してA4サイズにプリントしてお作りください。マスクとしての機能は保証されませんが、家ごもりの気晴らしにはなるハズです！#家にいよう pic.twitter.com/D1QA8YTnAC
— 情景師アラーキー/荒木さとし (@arakichi1969) April 18, 2020
【独立宣言したコロニー国家の人型ロボット兵マスク】
そもそもモチーフにしているロボット兵の顔は「マスクデザイン」。ゆえに顔へのフィット感とマスクとしての機能性はかなり高そう！
問題は・・・機能とは無関係な動力パイプ。これの展開図が思いの外苦戦。
パイプがない旧タイプでもいいかなぁ pic.twitter.com/8hBoMVf2t0
— 情景師アラーキー/荒木さとし (@arakichi1969) April 19, 2020
These aren’t the only Gundam-themed masks of late. You can follow Araki on Twitter right here.
