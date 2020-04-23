Here Are Some Terrific Paper Gundam Masks

Diorama artist Satoshi Araki has crafted some very cool-looking Gundam themed face masks. These are made of paper, and Araki doesn’t guarantee their efficacy (this ain’t exactly N95 masks), but does point out the crafts might be good diversions for those staying at home.

Araki includes plans which can be printed out on paper and then turned into the mask. In his mentions, other Twitter users wearing the paper mask over proper face masks, which is pretty cool.

These aren’t the only Gundam-themed masks of late. You can follow Araki on Twitter right here.